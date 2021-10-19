Tom Hanks: Steven Spielberg’s award-winning protégé

He participated in an episode of the famous TV series “Happy Days”In the role of a boy who wanted to take revenge on Fonzie, but the public will surely remember him for the famous character of Forrest Gump. Tom Hanks he made his debut in the eighties on television to soon become one of the symbolic actors of Hollywood. Candidate 6 times to the Oscar as best leading actor and winner for two consecutive years in the same category, the ex-boyfriend of Concord it has certainly earned an important page in the history of cinema.

Thomas Jeffrey Hanks was born in California July 9, 1956. He studies theater acting at the California State University of Sacramento and at age 24 he gets his first significant role in the television series “Henry and Kip“. The film debut came, however, in 1984 with the film by Ron Howard “Spalsh – A mermaid in Manhattan“. The lucky entry into the world of Hollywood immediately leads him to act in other comedies, including “Big“, Which earned him his first candidacy to the Oscar.

His career continues at full speed e Tom he confronts on the set with actors of the caliber of Bruce Willis, Melanie Griffith And Morgan Freeman neither “Bonfire of the vanities“. In 1993 he is the protagonist together with Mag Ryan from “Insomnia of love“, But it is with”Philadelphia” from Jonathan Demme that the actor earns his first gold statuette. His performance in the role of Andy Beckett, homosexual lawyer sick of AIDS, astonishes, as well as the impressive physical transformation. To be chosen by the director, the actor had to lose 12 kg. Effort more than rewarded by the awards obtained for the interpretation: the Golden Globe, L’Oscar and TheSilver Bear.

Tom Hanks in “Philadelphia” – Photo Credits: IMDb

The following year, at 39, another great satisfaction comes with the iconic “Forrest Gump“. Tom Hanks becomes together with Spencer Tracy the only actor to have won two Oscar consecutive as best actor. The film is a real blockbuster and won 6 statuettes out of 12 nominations. The actor’s career is a continuous crescendo and in 1995 Tom back to work with Ron Howard in “Apollo 13“. Three years later it is Steven Spielberg to want it in the film that has become a cinematic classic, or “Save Private Ryan“. The 90’s closed with the interpretation of Paul Edgcombe neither “The green mile“.

The new millennium opens with the film “Cast away”And with the return to television in the series HBO from Steven Spielberg “Band of Brothers“. The actor is now the protégé of the famous director, who wants him back in “Try to catch me“In 2002 and in the comedy”The Terminal” two years later. Also Ron Howard has a penchant for the talent of Tom and chooses him as the protagonist of the famous films based on the novels of Dan Brown: “Da Vinci’s code“,”Angels and Demons” And “Hell“.

In 2011 he was the director of the film played by Julia Roberts “Love suddenly“And actor in”Very strong and Incredibly Close“. Four years later the partnership with Spielberg neither “The bridge of spies“, While in 2016 it is Clint Eastwood to want it in “Sully“, Of which he is the protagonist with the role of Captain Chesley. In 2017 it is important to remember his interpretation in “The post“Together with an extraordinary one Maryl Streep. The latest appearances of Tom Hanks instead, they date back to 2020 in the film “Greyhound” And “News from the world“.

Tom Hanks in “The Bridge of Spies” – Photo Credits: RSI

Marta Millauro

