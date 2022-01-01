News

Tom Hanks talks about one of his worst films, explaining why it went wrong

Tom Hanks recently talked about his worst film, Bonfire of the Vanities, a 1990 comedy-drama directed by Brian De Palma and based on the Tom Wolfe novel of the same name.

While Tom Hanks is an extraordinary performer the actor himself is the first person ready to criticize his own work: the star claims that the 1990 adaptation of Bonfire of the Vanities is one of his worst movies and that not all the films he made are perfect, or even watchable.

Although Hanks had enjoyed a handful of blockbuster hits before playing a Wall Street bond trader in Brian De Palma’s comedy drama, he was not yet part of the “Hollywood aristocracy“, a label that has been given to him for many years now.

Speaking of why the film went wrong, the actor recently stated: “When we were making it … well, that movie was huge. We couldn’t do anything in New York City. Everyone was talking about it. Everyone was wrong for the movie, me in particular. Brian deals with iconography rather than cinema. He is the most uncompromising director, for better or for worse, I have ever met. “

One of the main problems with Bonfire of the Vanities is that the original novel by celebrated author Tom Wolfe was an overnight success and had a huge influence on the cultural scene. Adapting him to the cinema would have been complex regardless and Tom Hanks has admitted that he is the wrong person to play Sherman McCoy, a self-proclaimed villain. “Master of the Universe“on Wall Street.


