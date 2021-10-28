News

Tom Hanks, the actor surprises a couple on their wedding day in Santa Monica

The Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks he crashed a wedding and obviously it didn’t go unnoticed. Hanks was walking on the beach when he noticed that there was a ceremony going on and decided to approach the brides to congratulate them.

Diciembre and Tasha Farries got married on October 22 and went to the beach in Santa Monica to take pictures when Hanks stopped to congratulate, you can see the video at the bottom of the news.

“We were so into that in our moment that it was shocking and it took a second to realize it. It was the icing on the cake for our big day.” Diciembre Farries told TODAY. It was a joyful and certainly unforgettable moment for all the people present and the couple will have a great story to tell from their wedding day.

“He said he noticed the ceremony and he complimented us a lot and just said we were beautiful.”, explained Tashia Farries. “He gave us love advice and was so positive and humble” the brides reported that Hanks spent at least five minutes talking to them and even asked them a souvenir photo.

Soon we will be able to see Tom Hanks in Finch a post-apocalyptic film on AppleTV +, the actor is not new to these types of gestures in fact Hanks wrote a letter to a bookseller in Edinburgh to tell him that he is his hero.

