Tom Hanks: The new Elvis movie will show a side of the actor we’ve never seen before

According to Baz Luhrmann, who recently returned to talk about his next biopic on Elvis, its main star, Tom Hanks, has something in store that none of us have ever seen before: the Oscar winner will be able to amaze all his fans according to the famous American director.

Hanks will play the role of Colonel Tom Parker, the infamous music manager who discovered Elvis and who made him sign his first contract with RCA. Speaking of Tom’s performance, Luhrmann explained: “When it comes to the colonel … well, one of the great joys in life is working with well-known actors who are known for specific characteristics.. ”

“The reason is that when you work with someone like Tom, who is the Rolls Royce of actors, the most exciting thing is to direct him to something specific and let him do it, so that he can start playing a new string on his instrument. And I think this is a thrilling thing to see. “, concluded the director.

Luhrmann’s comments imply that Tom Hanks’ performance is absolutely extraordinary, especially when we consider that the Forrest Gump star certainly does not fall into the category of what we can define as “limited actors“, at least as far as the variety of roles he has played during his long career is concerned.