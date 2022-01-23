Tom Hanks: the son is No-vax: “There is more evidence of the existence of UFOs than of the safety of vaccines”

Tom Hanks’ son Chet Hanks indulged in very strong statements about the Covid vaccine. He is a convinced No-vax and in a video posted on social media (where he has more than 530K followers) he said: “There is more evidence that UFOs are real than that vaccine is healthy for you, just to say. The aliens are out there, ready to catch me, let’s get out of here! Or do I have to show you my vaccine documents? ”. In the video in question, the young man initially seems to push his followers to get vaccinated, but then he throws himself into a tough antivax outburst: “Crazy, M *** a! I’ve never had Covid. You won’t skewer me with that fucking needle! “. The clip got 369K views and 10.7K comments. A very large number of users shared a thumb, expressing their disappointment and indignation, while others shared laughing emojis.

The young man, with these statements and outbursts No-vax, heavily humiliates his father and his wife Rita Wilson who were among the first, in the world of cinema and entertainment, to contract Covid, in March 2020. Both are in favor of the ‘immunization.

According to the son of the actor of Forrest Gump and The Terminal, in short, the coronavirus is just “a fucking flu”.