Tom Hanks, the terrible admission on incurable disease: “All my fault”

In his latest outburst, Tom Hanks took full responsibility for all his health problems: “I was a total idiot,” admitted the actor.

Tom Hanks, born in 1956, is perhaps one of the best known and most appreciated actors in Hollywood. From the classic Forrest Gump to the very recent Finch (post-apocalyptic film made in 2021), it is impossible to have never seen at least one film with this actor. Not even fame and success, however, protect against any disease: this is how, in 2013, Tom Hanks was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

Read also -> Kate Middleton, the drama from the past that no one knew: the serious illness appears

Interviewed by Radio Times, the actor proved to be very hard on himself: the man in fact blames himself for his illness. “If I have diabetes, I’m the only one responsible,” Hanks admitted during the interview. According to him, it was precisely his unregulated and unhealthy diet that led him to where he is now. Without too many ceremonies, then, the actor described himself as “a total idiot” precisely for not being more attentive to the foods he has. consumed in the past.

Tom Hanks, the confession about the disease: “I am part of that generation that …”

It is certainly likely that some of the ‘blame’ really lies with diet: healthy food and moderate-intensity physical activity are among the first things doctors recommend to avoid diabetes. However, Hanks is not the first actor to suffer from this disease; there are those who think that the problems also derive from the constant requests to lose or gain weight (depending on the needs of the film) made to professionals in the world of cinema.

Read also -> Charles of England, the serious illness: the truth about his condition comes up

This idea, however, did not convince Tom Hanks. “It will also be the fault of the films” conceded the actor, “but I am part of the generation of lazy Americans who for years go to parties, eat unruly and now find themselves with an illness”. Man now has to stick to a strict diet: no red meat, no alcohol, avoid coffee and sugar if possible. It sounds drastic, yet (again according to the actor) it could have been avoided if only Hanks had ‘held back’ in the past.