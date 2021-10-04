News

Tom Hanks: “The Tulsa massacre should be studied in schools”

Tom Hanks spoke on the need to study the Tulsa massacre in American schools: according to the actor: ‘American history is messed up but knowing it makes us better’.

Tom Hanks commented on an article in The New York Times proposing to study the Tulsa massacre in American schools. This dark episode in US history occurred in 1921 when a white mob was responsible for a bloody attack in an African American neighborhood as “revenge” on a black man accused of raping a young white girl.

The Post: Tom Hanks and Sarah Paulson in a scene from the film

The famous protagonist of Forrest Gump and Cast Away stressed the need to study unknown aspects of American history at school. Tom Hanks said: “American history is a real mess but knowing it makes us better people, stronger and more aware”. In particular, the actor’s attention focused on the Tulsa massacre and the fact that American history is studied superficially in schools: “In all my history books, I have never read a page about the Tulsa massacre, during which a white mob attacked the people and property of the African American community throughout the Greenwood neighborhood.”.

How to explain this absence? Tom Hanks explained: “History is always written by white people like me. The history of black people, on the other hand, is always kept hidden. Cinema, which often shapes history, has done the same thing. And this is also my fault, which until last year I didn’t know anything about the Tulsa massacre “.

The actor also focused his attention on systemic racism in the United States: “We often tell of tragic events experienced by people of color but never of the fact that such wickedness was perpetuated in a systematic way and encouraged by newspapers and state laws”. A few months ago, the Tulsa massacre was chronicled in Lovecraft Country, the series produced by Misha Green, Jordan Peele, and JJ Abrams. At the moment, HBO has not yet ruled out the making of the second season of Lovecraft Country.


