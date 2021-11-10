Tom Hanks, the Wilson ‘Cast away’ ball sold at a record price

It is the most famous ball in the history of cinema. To the point of having a name and a dedicated script. AND Wilson, the volleyball that in Cast away shoulder to the protagonist Tom Hanks. It has now been auctioned on Prop store for the record figure of 230 thousand pounds (over 268 thousand euros), when it was believed that it could be sold for 60 thousand pounds. But it’s all worth it.

The director of the film, Robert Zemeckis decided that Wilson should have a face, drawn from the blood of the protagonist Chuck Noland, who gets stuck on a desert island for over four years after a plane crash. And among the debris of the fallen aircraft brought by the sea to the island, there is a balloon on which, using the bloody imprint of his hand, he draws a face making it the companion to talk to and confide in so as not to go crazy.

The name comes from the brand, ‘Wilson’, in fact. Real lines, dialogues and entire monologues were written for him, in order to help Tom Hanks interact with that inanimate object.

A description of the listed ball describes the article as follows: “The off-white leather volleyball ball is heavily scratched, with paint applied to create a worn and dirty look. There is a dark brown and red” face “on the front, which represents the bloody imprint of Chuck’s hand. “

And again: “He has a pair of faded eyes, nose and mouth. The top has been ripped to allow the insertion of tobacco stems to replicate the look of the hair. There are several torn points on the front of the ball around the opening. “

Then, referring to the end of the film, when Wilson floats off into the open sea, the text explains that “this version of Wilson was put in the water for long periods during filming. Therefore, the overall shape of the ball deformed slightly and the details of the face have become a bit blurry compared to the previous shots in the film. “

For his role in Cast away, Tom Hanks received a Best Actor nomination at the 2001 Academy Awards, but lost to Russell Crowe which was awarded for Gladiator.

Finally, two curiosities: the name Wilson plays an important role in the life and in the life and career of Tom Hanks. The American actor is in fact married to the actress Rita Wilson. And the first role with which he debuted in show business was in the series Henry and Kip and his character was called Kip Wilson.