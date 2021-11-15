News

Tom Hanks | They never asked me to star in a Marvel movie

Zach Shipman
Tom Hanks: “I’ve never been asked to star in a Marvel movie” (On Monday 15 November 2021) Despite Tom Hanks is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood there Marvel has not yet offered him a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tom Hanks revealed it wasn’t him asked to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: The Hollywood icon, who has been one of the biggest stars in the industry for decades, is currently starring in the movie science fiction Finch, Apple TV +. With the recent release of Eternals, the MCU has entered the post-Avengers phase: in the last movie was introduced the immortal team that watched over our universe and introduced the plot of the multiverse, which will also be a fundamental component of the now upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. As always, there is a lot of speculation about the future of the MCU and about …Read on movieplayer

