Tom Hanks video raises concern for his health

Thin, aged and with apparent physical symptoms that worry his fans. Tom Hanks has been portrayed in some video images showing an aspect that has generated alarm regarding the current state of health of the emblematic 65-year-old actor.

The Oscar-winning interpreter is in the middle of the promotional tour of the biographical film about Elvis Presley directed by Baz Luhrmann, in which he plays the manager of the singer. In one of the presentations of the biopic in Australia on June 4, in the city of Gold Coast -where the filming took place- the actor is seen speaking and holding the microphone with both hands to try to stop a tremor that afflicted at that moment.

The actor begins his speech by commenting: “There is no better place in the world to make a movie than here on the Gold Coast,” he said, microphone in his right hand and left hand in his pocket. And he continued: “I have shot films in Morocco, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle and Berlin. None of these cities have what the Gold Coast has, and what is that? Two words. None of those other cities have Dan Murphy,” he humorously expressed referring to the liquor store chain.

As his hand shook, Hanks tried to control the situation by placing his left hand on the bottom of the microphone, below his right. He also briefly attempted to switch hands with the artifact.

The audience didn’t seem to notice, as Hanks delighted them by stating, “We had an absolutely wonderful time with all of you. There is something about the people and place of the Gold Coast that makes everyone walk around with a confident look on their face. Her joy and zest for life carried over into our film,” he added.

Later, referring to the director and addressing the host city, he remarked: “You have a wonderful proactive golden son in Baz Luhrmann, who loves Australia more than kangaroos, more than Dan Murphy.”

Despite the speculation regarding his health, it is not ruled out that his current physical appearance is due to some diet to adapt his figure to an upcoming professional project. It would not be the first time that the Hollywood star has been forced to lose weight to play a role, as he did in Castaway. However, at the moment the reason for his apparent deterioration has not transpired.

It should be remembered that the movie legend made his diagnosis of type 2 diabetes public in 2013, a chronic ailment that affects him, not only due to genetic inheritance, but also due to his careless diet of yesteryear.

In his latest job, Hanks plays Tom Parker, Elvis Presley’s manager in the new movie starring Austin Butler. Hanks looks unrecognizable in the film.

Luhrmann, along with screenwriters Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner decided to focus on Presley’s career and personal life, but precisely under the gaze of that Machiavellian man, Parker, the “colonel” with whom the artist had a relationship of great complexity and extreme dependence, an aspect that the film explores in detail.

In fiction, Olivia DeJonge plays Priscilla Presley, Elvis’s wife from 1967 to 1973, that is, four years before the musician’s death at the age of 42. “The film (…) spans more than 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the cultural revolution and the loss of innocence in America,” Warner studios said. Bros. regarding the ambitious feature film.

In dialogue with the PopCulture portal within the framework of a press conference for the launch of the trailer, Tom Hanks referred to the experience of working with the creator of Moulin Rouge! and through a multi-layered character. “It’s interesting because a villain is too easy to put together. Here Tom Parker is telling the story, and he’s actually defending it. If you lived with an Elvis or lived with an Amadeus, it is your memory, your version of his life, ”explained the actor.