Tom Hanks was in danger of dying from an infection

Cast away, 2000 film directed by Robert Zemeckis and with an amazing protagonist Tom Hanks, is one of the most popular films of the last twenty years of cinema. The story of Chuck Noland, FedEx operating executive who falls on a desert island and must learn to survive has now entered the world collective imagination thanks also to the superb performance of its protagonist.

The film was actually shot on a small island. This was the Modriki Island, small plot of land relating to an archipelago of the Fiji Islands, 1.15 kilometers long and 600 meters wide. So Tom Hanks he had to put his body to the test to get the job done. And this also threatened to kill him.

In fact, before leaving production in Fiji, the actor got a bad cut that became infected.

Cast Away made me go to the hospital – Hanks himself told the BBC in 2009. I was there for three days with something that, believe it or not, almost killed me. I got an infection from a cut that was eating up my leg. I didn’t know, I just thought I just had inflammation. I went to the doctor who took a look and said, “I have to take you to the hospital because we have to get this infection out of you before it poisons your blood and you die.” Then we had to stop production for three weeks because the doctors said, “There is no way Tom is going into the water.”

Cast Away marked the second and final collaboration between Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis. The first took place 6 years earlier, when they shot together Forrest Gump, film that brought the actor his first Oscar. Award for which he had also been nominated for this second collaboration with the director of Chicago. However on this second occasion Hanks was beaten by Russel Crowe’s superb performance Gladiator.

Did you know this story? If you want to enjoy this splendid film again