News

Tom Hanks was in danger of dying from an infection

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

cast away, tom hanks
Tom Hanks in a frame from Cast Away

Cast away, 2000 film directed by Robert Zemeckis and with an amazing protagonist Tom Hanks, is one of the most popular films of the last twenty years of cinema. The story of Chuck Noland, FedEx operating executive who falls on a desert island and must learn to survive has now entered the world collective imagination thanks also to the superb performance of its protagonist.

The film was actually shot on a small island. This was the Modriki Island, small plot of land relating to an archipelago of the Fiji Islands, 1.15 kilometers long and 600 meters wide. So Tom Hanks he had to put his body to the test to get the job done. And this also threatened to kill him.

In fact, before leaving production in Fiji, the actor got a bad cut that became infected.

Cast Away made me go to the hospital – Hanks himself told the BBC in 2009. I was there for three days with something that, believe it or not, almost killed me. I got an infection from a cut that was eating up my leg. I didn’t know, I just thought I just had inflammation. I went to the doctor who took a look and said, “I have to take you to the hospital because we have to get this infection out of you before it poisons your blood and you die.” Then we had to stop production for three weeks because the doctors said, “There is no way Tom is going into the water.”

Loading...
Advertisements

Cast Away marked the second and final collaboration between Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis. The first took place 6 years earlier, when they shot together Forrest Gump, film that brought the actor his first Oscar. Award for which he had also been nominated for this second collaboration with the director of Chicago. However on this second occasion Hanks was beaten by Russel Crowe’s superb performance Gladiator.

Did you know this story? If you want to enjoy this splendid film again, the appointment is for 5.15pm on Sky Cinema 2


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
718
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
580
News

Cinema, all films out in October
562
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
489
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
430
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
379
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
342
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
341
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
305
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top