Tom Hanks, who is he? Wives, biography, children of the protagonist of ‘The Green Mile’

All you need to know about the biography, career and private life of the protagonist of “The Green Mile”: Tom Hanks.

This evening, Sunday 25 April, the cinematic masterpiece of “The green mile“. Emotional and truthful film, inspired by the novel of the same name and by the incredibly original screenplay, released in US theaters in 1999, to land in Italy the following year. On the occasion of this famous revival it is useful to retrace the life of its protagonist. While his colleague, Michael Clarke Duncan, he deserved an Academy Award nomination for his fearless and touching performance. Let’s talk now about the Californian actor, director and producer, Tom Hanks.

Tom Hanks was born under the sign of Cancer on July 9, 1956 in the town of Corcord, in the United States. Very soon he became passionate about cabaret and cinema, starting his career in the 80s of the last century. The real turning point will come later, however, with other films for some of which this time he will receive two Oscar awards for best consecutive actor. Thus becoming, with “Philadelphia” in 1994 and the unforgettable “Forrest Gump”In 1995, the first actor to be subjected to such, and certainly more than deserved, luck.

Tom Hanks, the actor’s private life: wives, children and various curiosities

After contracting the coronavirus, and being the first celebrities to declare it in public last year, very recently Tom became an honorary citizen of the Greece, together with his wife and actress, Rita Wilson. The couple married in 1988, giving birth to two children: Chester and later Truman Theodore.

The artist adored by Golden Globe, and not just for his awards, he had a previous marriage in 1978, from which two more children were born. The first named Colin, now also established in the world of cinema, and Elisabeth.

Among other films of extraordinary beauty, and which see the beloved Tom as the protagonist, there are the romantic comedy set in the Big Apple, and alongside Meg Ryan, “You’ve Got Mail”. Then the adventurous “Cast Away”, following in the footsteps of the shipwrecked Robinson Crusoe. And finally the curious, more recent story of a man who lived in an airport: “The Terminal” by Steven Spielberg.