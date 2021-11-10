News

Tom Hanks will also star in the new Wes Anderson film

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 34 1 minute read


Tom Hanks will be in the next film by Wes Anderson, which, as already confirmed by several parties, is expected to be shot in Spain from September. To break the news is The Hollywood Reporter. Details on the exact extent of the role are not yet known, but sources say it would be a small part, perhaps even a cameo. In any case, this is the first collaboration between Hanks and Anderson.

In the new work of the cult director there will obviously also be many of his fetish interpreters such as Adrien Brody, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton. There is still no news on the plot of the feature film.

Meanwhile Wes Anderson presented its world premiere at Cannes The French Dispatch, which will finally arrive in cinemas in Italy on 11 November. Brody, Murray and Swinton star in the film along with Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Elisabeth Moss, Willem Dafoe, Benicio Del Toro and Jeffrey Wright, among others.

Hanks, which we recently saw in the western News of the World, will soon be on screen in sci-fi Finch, directed by Miguel Sapochnik (Emmy for directing the episode The Battle of the Bastards from game of Thrones) and which is available on Apple TV +. Also out is the musical film about Elvis Presley by Baz Luhrmann e Pinocchio by Robert Zemeckis, in which he will play Geppetto.


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 34 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the daughters of the stars on the catwalk for Dolce & Gabbana

September 1, 2021

Tom Felton, here’s the truth about his relationship with Emma Watson

September 14, 2021

Grey’s Anatomy 18, the entry of Greg Tarzan Davis in the cast of the famous ABC series

2 days ago

Emma Watson left the set of a movie due to a scene, the director: “He was right”

August 27, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button