Tom Hanks will also star in the new Wes Anderson film



Tom Hanks will be in the next film by Wes Anderson, which, as already confirmed by several parties, is expected to be shot in Spain from September. To break the news is The Hollywood Reporter. Details on the exact extent of the role are not yet known, but sources say it would be a small part, perhaps even a cameo. In any case, this is the first collaboration between Hanks and Anderson.



In the new work of the cult director there will obviously also be many of his fetish interpreters such as Adrien Brody, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton. There is still no news on the plot of the feature film.



Meanwhile Wes Anderson presented its world premiere at Cannes The French Dispatch, which will finally arrive in cinemas in Italy on 11 November. Brody, Murray and Swinton star in the film along with Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Elisabeth Moss, Willem Dafoe, Benicio Del Toro and Jeffrey Wright, among others.



Hanks, which we recently saw in the western News of the World, will soon be on screen in sci-fi Finch, directed by Miguel Sapochnik (Emmy for directing the episode The Battle of the Bastards from game of Thrones) and which is available on Apple TV +. Also out is the musical film about Elvis Presley by Baz Luhrmann e Pinocchio by Robert Zemeckis, in which he will play Geppetto.