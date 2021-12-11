Tom Hanks will be a guest star of the 1883 series

The Yellowstone prequel, the 1883 series, will count on the presence among the guest stars of Tom Hanks, involved by Taylor Sheridan.

Tom Hanks will be a guest star on the series 1883, the Yellowstone spinoff produced for Paramount + which will debut in the coming weeks on American screens.

The Oscar-winning actor will appear in the show’s second episode in a sequence where the Battle of Antietam is recreated, showing the character played by Tim McGraw grappling with the aftermath of the conflict.

Taylor Sheridan, producer of 1883, has revealed that there will be numerous surprise appearances on the new show, having managed to involve some of his favorite actors thanks to the success achieved by Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner.

However, the filmmaker did not reveal any other names besides that of Tom Hanks, thus leaving viewers the surprise of discovering them during the vision.

The Dutton family embarks on a westward journey across the Great Plains to the last bastion of wild America. The show is a retelling of Western expansion and an intense study of a family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land of Montana.

In the cast of the TV series, from December 19 on Paramount +, we will also find Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, Audie Rick, Marc Rissmann, Eric Nelsen, James Landry Hébert and LaMonica Garrett. The prequel is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios.