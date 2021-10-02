News

Tom Hanks will open a chain of Greek cuisine restaurants

Posted on
Actor Tom Hanks, who has been married for years to a woman of Greek origin, plans to open a chain of Greek restaurants, starting from Los Angeles.

Valentina Dirindin

According to the Greek-American press, very proud of the news, the super actor Tom Hanks is about to open one chain of restaurants of Greek cuisine.

“Souvlaki Hanx”, should be the name of the local brand, with the nickname that the actor uses on social networks (“Hanx”) as a signature of the brand. It seems that the idea of ​​launching into Greek cuisine came to the Oscar-winning actor while he was in Antiparos. We imagine him, there, alone on the beach, without Wilson but with a souvlaki in his hand, saying to himself: “if I ever go home, I’ll take the moussaka to America”. THE

In fact, this passion for Greek food is actually not that surprising: Hanks has for years forged close ties with Greece and its culture, after marrying a woman of Greek descent, Rita Wilson. Today Hanks has dual citizenship, and is an active member of the Greek community and church in Los Angeles. The first location of this new restaurant project is expected to open in The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles, and then expand to the rest of the United States.

But it seems that in Hanks’ projects there is not only a chain of restaurants, but an entire brand of packaged Greek food, to be distributed in large-scale distribution.

[Fonte: Greek Reporter]

