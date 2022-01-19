Tom Hanks will star in the remake directed by Marc Forster

It has been talked about since 2017, but only now the remake project of the Swedish film seems to have been unlocked Mr. Ove (En man som heter Ove) directed by Hannes Holm in 2015. This is thanks to the choice of the new director, specifically the Marc Forster from World War Z And Quantum of Solace, which will be able to count on a protagonist of the caliber of Tom Hanks for its A Man Called Ove.

This new film adaptation of the novel “The man who put the world in order” by Fredrik Backman will be entrusted to the screenwriter David Magee, already nominated for an Oscar for Life of Pi And Mary Poppins Returns. Production should begin in the course of 2022, towards the end of the year, but one has not yet been established release date in the hall, or elsewhere.

READ ALSO: George Clooney feels less loved by the cinemas, “You have to fight” to get out in theaters

“When I first read Fredrik Backman’s novel, I fell in love with the idea that friendship has the power to shape a person’s life, – he has declared Marc Forster. – I can’t wait to create a film with so much humor and heart with Tom and Rita ”.

Called into question, the producer Rita Wilson he added:

“Fredrik Backman has written a novel that has entertained, moved and inspired countless readers with the character of Ove. The humanity of history has touched people from all over the world, including myself. I’ve always looked for films that bring joy to those who see them and hopefully create the common experience of recognizing ourselves in others. It is an honor to produce this film and bring it to audiences all over the world ”.

READ ALSO: Tom Hanks reveals which he thinks is his worst movie

Below is the plot of Fredrik Backman’s book

Ove is 59 years old. Drive a Saab. People call him “a neighbor as bitter as a medicine” and in fact he has a bit of it with everyone in the neighborhood: with those who park the car outside the spaces provided, with those who make a mistake in sorting, with the chick walking around in high heels and a ridiculous little dog on a leash, with the bald cat continuing to pee in front of his house. Every morning at 6.30 Ove gets up and, after checking that the radiators are not wasting heat, goes to do her police inspection of the neighborhood. Every day he makes sure that the rules are respected. Yet something in his life seems to escape order, not to find the right place. The sense of the world ends up getting lost in a chaotic unpredictability. So Ove decides to end it all. He has prepared everything down to the smallest detail: he has turned off the water and the electricity, he has paid the bills, he has fixed the stool … But … But also in Sweden the unforeseen events happen that ruin the plans. In this case it is the arrival of a new family of neighbors who swoops next to Ove and immediately blows up his entire regulated life. Between mailboxes torn up in clumsy reverse, little girls ringing the bell offering freshly made couscous dishes, kids who inappropriately decide to become attached to him, Ove has to reconsider all his projects. And maybe this imperfect, chaotic, unjust life might start to seem not so bad to him …