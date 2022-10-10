Tom Hardy and the actors who most resemble their characters

Just like Tom Hardy in ‘Bronson’ or Christian Bale in ‘Vice’, several actors have made an impact with the great physical resemblance they have to the character they play.

With the premiere of Blonde, many moviegoers have been surprised by the enormous resemblance between Ana de Armas and Marilyn Monroe, At least when the Cuban-Spanish actress wears a blonde wig and mimics the mannerisms of the iconic American actress. Just like De Armas, other actors have played characters that fit like a glove, not only because of their performance, but because of the great physical resemblance they have between them or that is achieved through makeup and prosthetics.

Tom Hardy as Charles Bronson

Bronsonfrom the director Nicolas Winding Refnwas starred by Tom Hardy in 2008. The film follows the life of kidnapper Michael Gordon Peterson, who used the name of actor Charles Bronson as a boxer’s pseudonym.

Lily James as Pamela Anderson

Pam & Tommy is a miniseries chronicling the relationship between actress Pamela Anderson and musician Tommy Lee, specifically the time a sex tape was stolen from them and leaked to the public. More than one was shocked by the transformation of Lily James to look like Anderson in the 90s.

Tina Fey as Sarah Palin

Saturday Night Live aired several skits parodying former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, in which tina fey interpreted it. The American actress even won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Palin.

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe

The long-awaited Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, directed by Andrew Dominik, starring Ana de Armas and Adrien Brody, recently premiered on Netflix. Although negative reviews have swept the biopic, the characterization of De Armas is quite remarkable.

Christian Bale as Dick Cheney

Christian Bale had an incredible transformation to play former US Vice President Dick Cheney in the movie Vice (2018). In fact, Greg Cannon, Kate Biscoe, Patricia DeHaney all won an Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland

Renée Zellweger won an Oscar, a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, and the list goes on and on, for her portrayal of iconic American singer and actress Judy Garland in Judy, a biographical drama film directed by Rupert Goold.

