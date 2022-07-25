Tom Hardy is the actor who is least understood (and this is the series)

Subtitles are a blessing because it has allowed us, as an audience, to reach film productions from other regions that show us the enormous diversity of histories, cultures, traditions, talents and languages ​​(obviously). However, subtitles are a boon that English speakers didn’t know about…until now.

The globalized world, ironically, has closed to the English language as the foundation of any industry. And this has caused native English speakers are not open to the huge variety of languages, even through movies and series.

Bong Joon-ho with his Oscar for ‘Parasite’ / Photo: Getty Images

The subtitle barrier

Remember the wonderful speech of bong joon-ho when in 2020 he won the historic Oscar for Best Picture for parasite. In Korean and with an interpreter by his sidein front of the biggest characters in Hollywood, said: “Once you get past the subtitle barrier, you’ll get to know more wonderful movies.“.

Perhaps this has been changing with the world of streaming and the international and devastating success of series such as The Money Heist (Spanish) or the squid game (Korean). or the same parasitewhich became the first Korean film to win the Palme d’Or at Cannes and the first “foreign” film to win the Academy’s top award.

But there is still a good one. Especially when we found out that the Americans, for example, only activate the subtitles when they are faced with productions in English that they do not understand. A study has revealed that most of the time they put subtitles, it’s because they don’t understand an accent… Here we tell you more.

Meme about the British accent / Photo: Twitter

The actors who are least understood

According to a Preply poll, Half of Americans who watch TV turn on closed captions. But it is not to see an international series, but because They don’t get the English accent of some actors and productions, or for topics related to audio.

Among the respondents, it was revealed that Tom Hardy is the actor who is least understood. It is fair to say that it is not only because of his accent, but also because in some of his most popular productions, his face is covered, making it even more difficult to understand him. Such is the case of The Dark Knight Rises, dunkirk Y Mad Max: Fury Road.

Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomon in ‘Peaky Blinders’ / Photo: BBC

The list of actors and actresses and/or musicians who are least understood and need subtitles is led by the British. The first is Tom Hardy, but he also appears Sean Connery, Ozzy Osbourne, Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Cane, James McAvoy, Idris Elba, Liam Neesonamong the first 15.

Other actors who appear are not native speakers of the English language. Such is the case of the Colombian sophia vergara and the Mexican Salma Hayek. There is also the Austrian arnold schwarzeneggerHong Kong actor Jackie Chan and the israeli Gal Gadot. The only American actors on the list with Johnny Depp and Brad Pitt.

The series that do or do need subtitles

However. Yes Tom Hardy tops the list of actors who are least understoodit was almost obvious that one of his series appeared on the list of the productions for television that most require subtitles for Americans.

The first place is occupied by Peaky Blinders, a period series set in 1920s Birmingham. We don’t blame them for the subtitles, because the variety of accents is enormous from the characters and the actors who interpret them, among which the English and Irish.

Cillian Murphy in ‘Peaky Blinders’ / Photo: BBC

The second series that is least understood is Derry Girls, a production set in the 1990s in Northern Ireland. the third is game of Thronesfollowed by Outlander Y downton abbey. Of the 15 series on the list, nine are British productions.

There are three productions that are spoken in American English. The first is narcs, which is a co-production with Colombia in which English and Spanish are spoken. next is Ozarks Y The Walking Dead. The international productions that appear are the squid game (Korean), The Money Heist (Spanish and Dark (German).

