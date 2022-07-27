Tom Hardy is the most difficult actor to understand in America

That the viewers hard to understand what an actor says with whom they share a language can be quite funny, but it happens. In Spain, for example, jokes are always made with Jorge Sanz from Madrid and Mario Casas from Galicia, whose diction is considered improvable. If we go to English, British Tom Hardy it is a real nightmare for Americans.

This interpreter has been pointed out in a survey as the most difficult to understand when he speaks for americans. preply, the successful Ukrainian language learning app, wanted to know the reasons why most of the youth watch audiovisual content with subtitles. And the reason is that they are not able to understand some actors in their own language. The accent, the speed at which they speak and the way they pronounce certain words mean that many Americans have to add subtitles for some sequences or even entire movies.

The worst of all, apparently, is Tom Hardy. We know this actor, born in London, by his Eames in Source. by the bane of The Dark Knight Rises or his Max Rockatansky in Mad Max: Fury Road or the John Fitzgerald of the reborn. Of course also in your Alfie Solomon’s Peaky Blinders; Netflix series in which, of course, he shows off one of his most complicated accents.

Tom Hardy isn’t the only one Americans don’t understand

BBC,Netflix

the series of Peaky Blinders tops those that put Americans in the biggest straits. But also to the British themselves for the different accents and slang used by the Netflix series, as well as the unusual vocabulary today. It’s not the only one causing problems. Those that follow in order are Derry Girls Y Game of Thrones, whose cast was nourished by a lot of British actors. Also Outlander Y downton abbey of course British and based on a story from the beginning of the 20th century. But they are also mentioned below, for whatever, The Walking Dead, The Money Heist Y the squid game. These last two understandable, due to their Spanish and Korean origin, respectively. Not so much the series on zombies, in which, in fact, the dialogues are rather brief and slow.

In the list of actors, Tom Hardy is not alone in the matter of incomprehensible words. The four actors who go after him in it are Sofia Vergara, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sean Connery and Johnny Depp. A Colombian, an Austrian, a Scot and an American native of Kentucky known for speaking excessively fast; something that has earned him some of his best roles and has characterized the actor. Although later we have the Hong Kong Jackie Chan, the British Benedict Cumberbatch and Salma Hayek, a disconcerting Bad Pitt, perhaps because of his role in Damn bastardsor Gal Gadot.

But that of the London artist comes from further away. as well points TheWrapMagazine vulture released a video in October 2018 about Tom Hardy “must learn to enunciate.” On the other hand, the Dallas Observer made a list of his films “according to how difficult it is to understand what he says”: the winner was, indeed, the dark knight followed by Legend. There are also Reddit threads addressing the hassle of not distinguishing dialogue in Christopher Nolan movies, which the actor is a regular for, due to their noisy sound mixes.



