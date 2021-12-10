“Tom Hardy made a cameo”

While the release of Matrix Resurrections an interesting cameo from Tom Hardy is approaching in the fourth film of the franchise but we would have to work hard to find it apparently, as long as his scene has not been cut, word of Jessica Henwick.

As revealed earlier, while filming the Venom: Carnage’s Fury were underway in San Francisco at the same time as the production of Matrix Resurrections he was shooting around town. Of course, that coincidence led to some kind of unlikely crossover between the two franchises.

“We were shooting in San Francisco at the same time as Venom 2 and I met Tom Hardy”, revealed Jessica Henwick, who will play Bugs in the film, a Den of Geek. “And so, Tom Hardy and I run in the background of one of the scenes from the film. And I’m so curious to see if it got cut or not. I can’t wait to have a digital copy of the film, because I’m actually in the background in a lot of scenes as myself. ” He added that he often went to the set on days when he didn’t have to film just to see Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in action. “So if someone zooms in, it’ll be like, ‘Wait, is Bugs in the background, in the crowd?'”.

Lana Wachowski is back in the director’s chair, but this time without her sister, Lilly. Neo is finally back in action in the Matrix Resurrections trailer with Keanu Reeves ready to reprise his iconic role alongside Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. Among the new faces we find Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra and Daniel Bernhardt. The film will arrive at the cinema1 January 2022, check out the Matrix Resurrections IMAX poster, and let’s keep our eyes peeled as we try to spot Hardy in the background in any scene!