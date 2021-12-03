Tom Hardy’s Venom becomes Sylvester Stallone’s King Shark in a crazy poster

King Shark by Sylvester Stallone is absorbed by the Venom by Tom Hardy in the new crazy fan-art poster that is making the rounds of the web in these.

Inspired by the characters of The Suicide Squad by James Gunn and of Venom: Carnage’s Fury by Andy Serkis, distributed by Warner Bros. and Sony Pictures respectively, the poster was created by the famous artist Baki Kaya, who immediately won the hearts of the public after publishing it on his Instagram account. As usual, you can admire the poster at the bottom of the article.

L‘idea of ​​this crossover between Venom and King Shark is as fun as it is deadly: Tom Hardy’s character is certainly smarter than Sylvester Stallone’s, but both characters are driven by an insatiable desire for human flesh. And in theory, it would be easy for an alien symbiote to merge with a humanoid shark, but the consequences would be unimaginable.

As for the characters’ future, Venom’s Fury of Carnage’s credits scene saw Eddie Brock and Venom transported into the MCU to witness the public unmasking of Spider-Man live on TV at the end of. Far From Home. Some expect Tom Hardy to appear in No Way Home, even if considering the long view of villains already confirmed for the upcoming MCU title it is more likely (excluding any post-credit scenes) that the crossover between Peter and Venom will be postponed to the next Spiderman trilogy with Tom Holland.

King Shark, for its part, survived the events of The Suicide Squad but at the moment there are no known plans for his future return.