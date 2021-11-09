Tom Henderson promises a scoop tomorrow – Nerd4.life

According to Tom Henderson, an insider and a reporter who has proven quite trustworthy, there’s a scoop coming tomorrow that will reveal the fact that Electronic Arts is about to relaunch an old one on the market much loved series by the players.

The question is still extremely vague, not least because i details of this thing, which could be just as vague, will arrive only tomorrow, November 10, probably on the site for which Henderson writes regularly, or VideoGame Chronicles, so we still have to wait to understand what it can be.

Well yes: it is a kind of announcement of a rumor, we have come to this. In any case, the idea that this is a beloved series to be relaunched by Electronic Arts already opens the way to numerous hypotheses on the possible subject of this alleged “scoop”, so we can already start the classic toto-nouns.

Between most popular titles Burnout, Medal of Honor, Road Rush, SimCity and many others can be included in such an operation, but there are so many intellectual properties under the EA umbrella that it is difficult even to make exhaustive lists.

On the other hand, some of the most anticipated titles have already been announced as returning to the market, so they can be excluded since this novelty should concern a series whose relaunch has not yet been announced. Among those that we know to be coming we remember the new Dead Space and the new Skate, but in fact it should not be these.