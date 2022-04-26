Entertainment

Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes investigate an old superstition in The Essex Serpent

Tom Hiddleston is preparing to make his return to the small screen. And no, it will not be with the second season of Loki, but with a new dramatic bet full of supernatural elements where the thin line between faith and belief in an urban legend will unleash a series of unexpected events in a small English town.

The British actor stars The Essex Serpentthe new period miniseries that will hit the screens next month, and that promises tons of intrigue and a thriving mystery that at first glance hides much more than it suggests.

