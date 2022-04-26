Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes investigate an old superstition in The Essex Serpent

Tom Hiddleston is preparing to make his return to the small screen. And no, it will not be with the second season of Loki, but with a new dramatic bet full of supernatural elements where the thin line between faith and belief in an urban legend will unleash a series of unexpected events in a small English town.

The British actor stars The Essex Serpentthe new period miniseries that will hit the screens next month, and that promises tons of intrigue and a thriving mystery that at first glance hides much more than it suggests.

Set in late 19th century Victorian England, the story follows Cora Seaborne, played by Claire Danes, a widow who decides to move to a small town in Essex to investigate the alleged existence of a mythological snake that lives in those places. There she will establish a strange bond with the village vicar (Hiddleston), but when a tragedy occurs, the locals will accuse her of being the culprit of having attracted the creature.

Tom Hiddleston Leads New Apple TV+ Drama

Naked eye The Essex Serpent promises to be a gripping drama where an old superstition seems to be back to haunt the faithful locals of a place far from the rest of the world, which leads to questioning one’s faith to the detriment of science and vice versa. Also the staging seems to be perfect for this story, with dark and gloomy landscapes, worthy of being whipped by some supernatural force.

The new fiction is based on the novel of the same name by author Sarah Perry. The rest of the cast is made up Frank Dillane (Fear the Walking Dead), Clemence Poesy (Tenet), and Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake). It also marks the return of Claire Danes to the small screen since in a new leading role. Her last role was in Homelandthe Showtime drama that she starred in for 8 seasons and that ended in 2020. The American actress joined the British production after leaving Keira Knightleywho was forced to leave the project for personal reasons.

The series is directed by two-time BAFTA winner, Clio Barnardwho previously directed titles like The Selfish Giant, Dark RiverY The Arbor. The script was written by Anna Symonwho worked on the acclaimed series deep water Y Mrs Wilson.

The Essex Serpent will have its global premiere next May 13 on Apple TV +date on which the first two episodes can be seen, followed by the remaining four that will have weekly premieres.