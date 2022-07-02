Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are expecting their first child | Cuyo’s diary

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are expecting their first child. The announcement took place at the premiere of Mr. Malcolm’s List, a film in which the interpreter participates, when she appeared with her pronounced pregnant belly. In the images you can see the actress posing in a brilliant dress, which was captured by Vogue magazine, a medium that also portrayed the moment in which she was made up and combed for the event. Although she allowed herself to be photographed, she did not comment on it.

The couple met three years ago in the play Betrayal, in which they shared the stage with Charlie Cox (Daredevil). As for the suspicions of their commitment, they began during the BAFTA 2022, when Zawe appeared in March with a brilliant ring on his ring finger; months after the event, the actor confirmed that they were engaged.

Both belong to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hiddleston already has a very important role in the industry, because he plays the God of Deception and Thor’s brother; In addition to having been in the deliveries starring Chris Hemsworth, he also acted in the Avengers saga and even has a solo series of his character: Loki (2021).

As for his fiancée, she is taking her first steps in the Marvel studios as she joins the franchise for the sequel to Captain Marvel, titled The Marvels. It is a long-awaited production by fans, which will bring together Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), a character who already has a solo series for Disney+; Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who was featured in more detail on WandaVision; and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), a superhero who already has a solo movie and who appeared in Avengers: Endgame.

The Marvels will arrive in July 2023 and has Nia DaCosta (Candyman) as director and Megan McDonnell (WandaVision) as a screenwriter. In addition, iconic characters from the universe will return, such as Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), who last appeared in this universe for Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

