Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Expecting Their First Child – Movie News

!! Congratulations!! Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton have confirmed that they are expecting their first child. The couple of British actors began their relationship in 2019 and now they are about to make their family bigger.

If there is a couple that exudes happiness every time they are photographed together, it is Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton, British actors known for being part of titles such as Avengers: Endgame Y Velvet Buzzsawrespectively and who met in 2019 while starring in the play betrayal. They have maintained a discreet romantic relationship ever since. They have now confirmed that they are expecting their first child..

The news could make fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe jump with excitement, as Hiddleston is known for his role as Lokiwhile Ashton will join Brie Larson and Iman Vellani in the marvels with a mysterious character.



Emilio Madrid / Vogue This is how Zawe Ashton confirmed her pregnancy.



It was during the red carpet of the movie Mr. Malcolm’s List, where Zawe Ashton posed in front of the cameras with a long dress that revealed her pregnancy. This was confirmed by fashionwho spoke with Sabina Bilenko Couture, the designer responsible for dressing the premiere of the night.

It was a privilege to work on this dress for Zawe. She is such an amazing actress and the way she pulls off a look on the red carpet is unmatched.

For now The couple of actors has not been mentioned about it, so we could still expect a message where they express their feelings or share the name of their baby. While this is happening, you can see Tom Hiddleston in the series The Essex Serpent or relive some episodes of What If…?while Zawe Ashton prepares to join the cast of the sequel to Captain Marvel alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Teyonah Parris, and Park Seo-joon.