Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton, father and mother on the way: expecting their first baby

British actor and actress, Tom Hiddleston Y Zawe Ashton, they will become father and mother for the first time. The couple who met in 2019, within the framework of the play, “Betrayal”who starred alongside Charlie Cox (“Daredevil”), and since then they have chosen a reserved profile in terms of their privacy, so the impact of the arrival of their first son or daughter was an emotional surprise for their followers.

It was at the premiere of the romantic comedy “Mr. Malcolm’s List”, where Ashton showed off her pregnancy for the first time, in a light-toned gown designed by Sabina Bilenko Couture. After the event, the news was confirmed by the magazine fashion.

Photos of Zawe Ashton at the premiere of “Mr. Malcom’s List”



For his part, Hiddleston -who currently premiered the series “The Essex Serpent”- was not present since they estimate that he was probably in the recordings of the second season of “Loki”.

The actor is recognized for a notable career in film and dramatic arts, but he achieved notable popularity by playing the aforementioned antihero and brother of Thor in the Marvel Studios universe. Which will soon be joined by Ashton.

The actress (noted for her work on “Velvet Buzzsaw”) will join the company’s series of interconnected movies and series in the sequel to “Captain Marvel”: “The Marvels,” where she will share a cast with Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Iman Vellani (Ms Marvel) and Teyona Parris (Monica Rambeau).