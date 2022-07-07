Tom Hiddleston engaged: Taylor Swift’s ex is getting married

This June 14, 2022, that’s it, it’s confirmed! Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton engagement rumors are true!

Good news for Tom Hiddleston, 41, and Zawe Ashton, 37! The actor comes from confirm what has been rumored since last Marchwhen Zawe Ashton was spotted at the BAFTA Awards with a diamond ring on the left ring finger. If no revelation from the couple has yet been issued, the photo of the director raised several questions. On June 14, in an interview with Los Angeles Timesthe actor confirms the news and claims to be “very happy”.

This relationship dates back to 2019, 3 years after the star of “Loki” had a history with singer Taylor Swift, 32 years old. When they meet, Zawe Ashton was in a play titled “Betrayal”, on Broadway. In December 2021, the game partners go to the gala bluemoon of UNICEF, which is a commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the organizationarm in arm.

Zawe Ashton, who is Tom Hiddleston’s future wife?

Zawe Ashton is director, actress, director and playwright. She was born on July 21, 1984 in Hackney, London. Tom Hiddleston’s future wife is revealed by a dramatic comedy titled “Not safe for work” and by “Fresh Meat“. This role earned him two appointments to British Comedy Awards as well as at BAFATA 2014. Multi-talented, the young woman breaks through both on the big and on the small screen. In his list of filmography, we can mention among others Blitz or St. Trinian’s 2: The Legend of Fritton’s Gold. So far, Zawe Ashton only counts on several nominations in important ceremonies, without receiving a reward.

On television, you can see her in the hit series as The Marvels, The Handmaid’s Taleor Wanderlust. In 2012, her role as Joyce Vincent in Dreams of a life earned him an appointment to British Independent Film Awards. Zawe Ashton is also an author, whose career began very young, at 16 years old. At this age, i.e. in 2000, she wins the London Poetry Championships. We will have to wait until 2019 to see the publication of his first novel “Character Breakdown”.