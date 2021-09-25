Tom Hiddleston Explains Why Marvel Studios Didn’t Choose Him To Play Thor Preferring Chris Hemsworth | Cinema

Ten years have now passed since the arrival of, the cinecomic directed by Kenneth Branagh which launched the careers of Chris Hemsworth And Tom Hiddleston. There are those who will surely remember an anecdote related to the casting. Initially, Tom Hiddleston, who had previously collaborated with Kenneth Branagh on TV with Wallander and in theater with Ivanov, had been auditioned for the role of Thor, but then the British director and actor had the intuition: the young actor had it all. what it took to bring a character like

Here we are today and a video that, recently, was released by Disney on YouTube on the sidelines of the press promotion of Loki, the Marvel Studios TV series proposed exclusively on Disney +. In the movie Tom Hiddleston tells, clearly in an ironic way, why in the end the film division of the House of Ideas decided to entrust Chris Hemsworth with the role of the God of Thunder:

At some point in the training – there was this chalkboard that was if I remember correctly in the stunt gym, there was this list of exercises to do, like 1000 meters on the rowing machine, 100 pull-ups, 100 push-ups, 100 squats, which had to be done in a certain time. Here Chris Hemsworth writes his on the board. I thought “Ok I’ll try too”. But I couldn’t do more than 15 pull-ups and that’s the reason he was hired as Thor!

We will meet Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder, the new film by Taika Waititi.

The film was also shot using the Stagecraft technology inaugurated with The Mandalorian. The film was announced in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con at the Marvel Studios panel in Room H, along with all of Phase 4, and is the next film in the franchise directed again by Taika Waititi.

The release of Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for May 6, 2022.

We also remind you that Loki (OUR FACTSHEET OF THE MARVEL STUDIOS TV SHOW) will have a second season.