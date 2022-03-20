Tom Hiddleston (Loki) is engaged to an actress from Captain Marvel 2

MADRID, 18 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

Tom Hiddleston debuted as Loki in Thor (2011) and is one of the veterans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to the role of his life, the actor has also found love in the MCU, as he is engaged to an actress from the sequel to Captain Marvel, titled The Marvels.

As reported by The Mirror, Hiddleston is engaged to Zawe Ashton. Both have recently given life to a marriage in the play Betrayalwho have represented in London.

“The couple were congratulated by industry peers at the 2022 BAFTAs on Sunday, March 13.. Zawe hid her stunning diamond ring from photographers on the red carpet, covering her hand with a black bag. But in the lounge of London’s Grosvenor Hotel, she chatted with her friend AJ Ododu, who later shared a snapshot of her with the happy couple on her Instagram. In the picture Zawe’s ring is clearly visible“recounts Mirror.

For now Ashton’s character in The Marvels is not known, but rumors suggest that it could give life to a villain. In the film she will share shots with Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson. He has previously participated in titles such as Velvet Buzzsaw, The Widow, The Handmaid’s Tale or Blitz. She has also been signed to Mr. Malcolm’s List. For her part, Hiddleston will return to the Marvel Universe in season 2 of Loki. In addition, he will participate in the series The Essex Serpent and White Stork.