Tom Hiddleston on Matt Damon as Loki | Cinema

In some shots stolen from the set ofwe have seenagain in the role of Loki for a theatrical performance that we will see in the course of the film.

Tom Hiddleston has already commented on this in an interview with Decider, but he also returned to talk about it with Jimmy Kimmel, arch enemy of Matt Damon, as reflected in the interview:

“Were you disappointed to find that he would be playing your character?Kimmel asked. Hiddleston replied: “Loki, as we know, is many things, and among them also Matt Damon, with that costume … it’s a bit like Matt was trying to blow my character“.

At that point Kimmel replied: “Yes, he always takes things that do not belong to him and tries to get into places where he is not welcome“.

Hiddleston concluded: “All I can say is that in the next Jason Bourne film, maybe he will find himself in front of a Jason Bourne from another reality.“.

Filming of Love and Thunder they started at the end of January 2021 in Australia and ended on June 2, directed by Taika Waititi. The screenplay is by him and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Waititi will also return to voice the warrior Korg. In the cast Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (who at the end of Avengers: Endgame reigns over Asgard), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster, specifically in the new incarnation of … the mighty Thor), Christian Bale (Gorr, the slaughterer of gods), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif) and the Guardians of the Galaxy. There should be room for Matt Damon too.

The film was also shot using the Stagecraft technology inaugurated with The Mandalorian. The film was announced in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con at the Marvel Studios panel in Room H, along with all of Phase 4, and is the next film in the franchise directed again by Taika Waititi.

The release of Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for May 6, 2022.

We remind you that the Thor films and all the other films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (with the exception of the two Spider-Man with Tom Holland and The Incredible Hulk) are available on Disney +, as well as the TV series produced by Marvel Studios.

What do you think? As always, tell us yours in the comments below!