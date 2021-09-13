Tom Hiddleston remembers the first time he met Chris Hemsworth







The first episode of Loki is finally available on Disney + since yesterday. The protagonist Tom Hiddleston is currently involved in the promotion of the series and the numerous interviews released by the British actor were an opportunity not only to talk about the series in which he returned to play the role of the God of Deception, but also to remember his years spent with the great Marvel family.

A few hours before the premiere of Loki on Disney +, Hiddleston was a guest on the Jimmy Kimmel show and recalled the moment he was cast for the iconic villain but also the first time he met Chris Hemsworth, who plays his brother Thor in the MCU. It has already been ten years since the two actors starred together for the first time in a Marvel Studios movie. Despite Loki’s death in the main timeline, both characters are still a key part of the era post-Endgame of the MCU.







Just recently Hemsworth had celebrated the tenth anniversary of the first Thor by Kenneth Branagh sharing on Instagram an old shot that portrayed him right next to Hiddleston. As explained by the latter, the photo had been taken right at Branagh’s house, during a reading of the script, immediately after both had been chosen for their respective roles.

“It was 2009, we had just been chosen and it was the first time I met Chris”, he recalled Tom Hiddleston. “We were at Kenneth Branagh’s home in England. When I see that photo I think of our youth. We had just met. Chris was Thor and I was Loki and Kenneth had an idea. He dug into an old wardrobe and pulled out a red cloak for Thor and a green cloak for Loki. I think those costumes came from his Enrivo V and Amelto films. “

Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth will not reunite in Thor: Love and Thunder

We will review soon Chris Hemsworth in the role of the God of Thunder in the highly anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder from Taika Waititi, where, however, there will be no Loki. To confirm this once and for all it was precisely Tom Hiddleston in a recent interview: “We talked about the Thor movies as a family saga. The duality and antagonism that exists between Thor and Loki, two diametrically opposed characters, is a book that should perhaps remain closed at the moment. We explored as much as possible the relationship between these two brothers. “