Tom Hiddleston reveals the incredible reason why Marvel chose Chris Hemsworth and not him for the role

Tom Hiddleston recently recalled the audition he did, over ten years ago, to interpret Thor in the films of Marvel, explaining why the House of Ideas ultimately opted for Chris Hemsworth and not for him for the role of God of Thunder.

At the time, in fact, the British actor could have played not the God of Deception Loki but his half-brother and it was a concrete possibility to say the least, even if the circumstance in hindsight can not but appear nothing short of incredible. The interpreter talked about it in the video Untold: Tom Hiddleston (you can find it at the bottom of the article).

It was, in this case, one physical challenge which Hiddleston, unlike Hemsworth, did not know how to cope with and compared to which he did not prove himself at all up to: “There was a training session, I think in the gymnasium for acrobatics. There were 1,000 meters on the rowing machine, 100 pull-ups, 100 push-ups and 100 squats, and the exercise had to be done in time. Chris was at the blackboard. I thought: “Okay, I’ll try”. I didn’t go past 15 pull-ups, which is why Chris was ultimately chosen as Thor “.

In short, a not exactly honorable result and one to be proud of for Hiddleston, who, however, made a great comeback by getting the part of one of the most ambiguous, multifaceted and loved characters in the whole MCU.

Loki, the series now available on Disney + in its entirety, it is directed by Kate Herron on a script signed by Michael Waldron. In the cast, in addition to the protagonist, we find: Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Ravonna Renslayer), Wunmi Mosaku (B-15), Eugene Cordero (Casey), Owen Wilson (Mobius M. Mobius), Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie), Sasha Lane (C-20), Jack Veal (Kid Loki), DeObia Oparei (Boastful Loki), Richard E. Grant (Classic Loki) e Jonathan Majors (He Who Remains).

Here is the official synopsis:

Immediately after stealing the Tesseract (again), Loki finds himself in front of the Time Variance Authority, a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space. Forced to answer for his crimes against chronology, the God of Deception has a choice: either his total erasure from reality or help TVA deal with an even greater threat.

Loading... Advertisements

What do you think of Tom Hiddleston’s story? Let us know, as always, in the comments!

Photo: MovieStills

Source: CBR.com

Read also: Loki: Tom Hiddleston was going to have a completely different look in the MCU [FOTO]

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED