Tom Hiddleston to Star in and Produce “The White Darkness,” New Apple TV+ Series

Apple TV+ has greenlit “The White Darkness,” a new limited series starring Tom Hiddleston (“The Essex Serpent,” “Loki”), who will also serve as executive producer, and based on the work of David Grann’s nonfiction of the same name.

The new Apple Studios and UCP co-production is developed by Soo Hugh (Pachinko, The Terror), who will also serve as showrunner and executive producer. Mark Heyman (Black Swan, Strange Angel) will co-showrunner and executive produce the series alongside Hugh, and Theresa Kang-Lowe (Pachinko) will executive produce through her company Blue Marble Pictures, which currently has an overall deal. with Apple TV+.

The White Darkness is inspired by the true-life tale of Henry Worsley, a devoted husband and father, a former soldier, a man of great honor and sacrifice, but also a man deeply obsessed with adventure, which manifests itself in an epic journey into the crossing Antarctica on foot. Starring Hiddleston as Worsley, this is a riveting story of courage, love, family, and the extremes of human capacity.

The White Darkness It will be produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios and UCP. In addition to Hiddleston, Hugh, Heyman and Kang-Lowe, the series is also executive produced by Caroline Garity of Blue Marble Pictures. This is the second association of Hugh, Blue Marble Pictures and Apple TV + after the series PachinkoThe recently released critically acclaimed film, which Hugh wrote, produced, and served as showrunner for, and Kang executive produced, is currently streaming on Apple TV+. It also marks the second partnership for Apple TV+ and Hiddleston, who will soon star in the Apple original series. The Essex Serpent.

The White Darkness will premiere globally on Apple TV+ alongside an expanding lineup of limited series from today’s most creative storytellers, including WeCrashedstarring and produced by Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto; The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray, starring and produced by Academy Award nominee Samuel L. Jackson, and based on the poignant novel by bestselling author Walter Mosley; a recently announced new limited-event series starring multi-award winner Michael Douglas as Benjamin Franklin; the acclaimed series The Shrink Next Door; Masters of the Airfrom Apple Studios and executive produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television, and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone; Five Days at Memorial, by Academy Award winner John Ridley and Emmy Award winner Carlton Cuse; and more.

