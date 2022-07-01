Tom Hiddleston will become a father; the British actor is expecting his first child with actress Zawe Ashton | People | Entertainment

Hollywood is getting a new celebrity baby. The actor Tom Hiddleston and his fiancée, also an actress Zawe Ashton, they are going to be parents Although the couple has not made an official announcement, the British artist was shown with an advanced pregnancy on the red carpet of the premiere of Mr. Malcolm List.

Ashton, 37, appeared in the premiere in a gold dress that highlighted her bulging belly, accompanied by her co-stars Sianad Gregory and Freida Pinto.

British actors, known for their participation in productions such as Avengers: Endgame Y Velvet Buzzsawin their order, they met while they were protagonists of the play betrayal, in 2019. As a result of that performance, both have maintained a very discreet sentimental relationship and away from the cameras. The couple confirmed their relationship that same year and appeared for the first time together on the red carpet of the Tony Awards in 2021.

The actresses Sianad Gregory (l), Zawe Ashton and Freida Pinto, at the premiere of Mr. Malcolm’s List. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) Photo: AFP

Magazine People confirmed the couple were engaged after Ashton was spotted wearing a ring at the 2022 Bafta Awards.

Hiddleston, 41, is known for playing his character Loki, while Ashton will join Brie Larson and Imani Vellani in the marvels. (YO)