Tom Hiddleston’s movie that is a wonderful piece of gothic horror

William of the Bull may have been wrong for many years of his career, and perhaps since The Pan’s Labyrinth he doesn’t direct a complete film, but what is undeniable is his personal stamp. A film that you see by this Mexican filmmaker, a film that you know was created by him, and that is something that few filmmakers are capable of boasting about. An example is Crimson Peak.one of his minor feature films, but which is now sweeping Netflix Spain.

Why should you have in the spotlight The Scarlet Summit? What did the Mexican achieve with this film starring Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain Y Tom Hiddleston? do you know that to William of the Bull can you ‘see it coming’ thanks to its powerful visual style? Keep reading and I answer these and other questions about a movie that you have to see in Netflix!

The 4 keys to Crimson Summit, movie available on Netflix

Gothic horror is one that is ornate and full of visual details , very close to that artistic style that so defined the twelfth, thirteenth, fourteenth and fifteenth centuries. ✅

, very close to that artistic style that so defined the twelfth, thirteenth, fourteenth and fifteenth centuries. ✅ Crimson Peak is about a family tragedy , a writer who cannot choose between the love of her childhood friend, and the temptation of a mysterious stranger. Hence also be melodrama. ✅

, a writer who cannot choose between the love of her childhood friend, and the temptation of a mysterious stranger. Hence ✅ the touch of William of the Bull it is on the visual plane: it is set almost entirely in a gloomy mansion, which could well belong to the imaginary of the shape of water either The Pan’s Labyrinth . ✅

it is on the visual plane: it is set almost entirely in a gloomy mansion, which could well belong to the imaginary of either . ✅ Seems cinema of the 80s and 90s, and that is very good, because it is a letter to the most nostalgic. ✅

Scarlet Peak is more disturbing than terrifying

Crimson Peak Synopsis

A young American writer, Edith Cushing, falls in love with a handsome Englishman, Thomas Sharp, who has come to the city in search of financing for future business. When her father dies under mysterious circumstances, Thomas convinces Edith to accompany him to her luxurious family mansion. Allerdalle Hallwhich hides more dangers and mysteries than you think.

Guillermo del Toro and his anthology for Netflix!

And look, because Guillermo del Toro will be a name closely linked to Netflix in the coming months thanks to an anthology that he is preparing together with other directors linked to terror and fantasy: I speak of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiositiesa series whose premiere is scheduled for this 2022, and which will deal with macabre stories never told before.