Tom Hiddleston’s penis in Thor was changed in post-production because it was too big
In these hours, news from a few years ago about the “dimensions” of Tom Hiddleston.
In fact, in 2015 some behind-the-scenes photos of the first Thor, dated 2011, emerged online and many have noticed substantial differences between the lower parts of Loki seen at the cinema and these unpublished images.
Tom Hiddleston and his costume on the Thor set
The problem arose when the costume designers designed and made shorts that were too thin and no one bothered to get poor Tom the right underwear to prevent his graces from ending up in plain sight.
But now the damage was done, the footage was consistent and the film was taking shape. Marvel Studios have therefore decided to solve it in the most natural way possible: by resorting to Photo editing.
Tom Hiddleston’s groin area was then changed to post production, giving the right shape to his pants, thus avoiding that the actor, already a sex symbol and loved by almost all the population of the globe, from causing multiple heart attacks and palpitations in the room.
Also read: Some Tumblr users have calculated the length of Luigi’s tool
The secret remained the same for years until, in fact, some images taken from behind the scenes and some unpublished scenes, not included in the final editing of the film, were leaked online.
By then the damage was done and the web exploded. As well as the capillaries of more than someone.
Thor’s plot
Thor is a 2011 film directed by Kenneth Branagh.
It’s been about a thousand years since the war in which the king of Asgard, Odin (Anthony Hopkins), snatched from the King of the Ice Giants, Laufey, the Casket of Ancient Winters. After a millennium, i Giants of Ice they manage to sneak into Asgard to try to regain possession of the device, but are stopped by the Destroyer, the guardian of the object. The raid takes place during the coronation of the bold warrior as king Thor (Chris Hemsworth), who, armed with the powerful hammer Mjolnir, seeks revenge. This costs the peace of the kingdom and Odin decides to take away all power and banishes him from Asgard.
Thor is then sent to Earth, where he meets some scientists, including Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Erik Selvig and the intern Darcy Lewis, who are studying strange phenomena occurring in the New Mexico desert. Meanwhile, Mjolnir also crashes and SHIELD sends a team to investigate. The men find the hammer and try in vain to raise it, in fact the weapon was programmed by Odin to be lifted only by those who are worthy of it.
Meanwhile in Asgard Loki (Tom Hiddlestone), Thor’s brother, discovers his true origins and taking advantage of the “sleep of Odin” in which the old king falls, takes possession of the kingdom and sends the Destroyer to Earth to kill the God of Thunder. But the earthly experience changed Thor in unexpected ways…
Taken from comingsoon.it