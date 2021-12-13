Tom Hiddleston’s penis in Thor was changed in post-production because it was too big

In these hours, news from a few years ago about the “dimensions” of Tom Hiddleston.

In fact, in 2015 some behind-the-scenes photos of the first Thor, dated 2011, emerged online and many have noticed substantial differences between the lower parts of Loki seen at the cinema and these unpublished images.

Tom Hiddleston and his costume on the Thor set

The problem arose when the costume designers designed and made shorts that were too thin and no one bothered to get poor Tom the right underwear to prevent his graces from ending up in plain sight.

But now the damage was done, the footage was consistent and the film was taking shape. Marvel Studios have therefore decided to solve it in the most natural way possible: by resorting to Photo editing.

Tom Hiddleston’s groin area was then changed to post production, giving the right shape to his pants, thus avoiding that the actor, already a sex symbol and loved by almost all the population of the globe, from causing multiple heart attacks and palpitations in the room.

The secret remained the same for years until, in fact, some images taken from behind the scenes and some unpublished scenes, not included in the final editing of the film, were leaked online.

By then the damage was done and the web exploded. As well as the capillaries of more than someone.

Thor’s plot