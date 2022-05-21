Tom Holland actor Zendaya: Unrecognizable! Tom Holland surprised his fans with his new look | Trends

british actor Tom Holland is working on a new series called ‘The Crowded Room‘, different media outlets leaked photographs of the recordings where the actor looks unrecognizable.

The actor traveled to London in recent weeks, meeting fans and taking pictures with them. In social networks, Holland’s followers were concerned about her drastic change and even claimed that she was suffering from a eating disorder.

Holland, 25, had to lose several kilos and grow his hair for this new character, who suffers from a Dissociative identity disorder.

The recordings of the series take place in the city of New Yorkbut the story unfolds England. In the photos from the set, Holland can be seen walking between the classic red telephone boxes of London and getting into a taxi.

The Crowded Room

The new series of AppleTV and starring Tom Holland will have 10 episodes where the story of Billy Milliganthe first person acquitted of a crime for suffering from multiple personality disorder, or better known as Dissociative identity disorder.

Billy Milligan kidnapped and raped three women when his most dangerous personality was outside, the doctors who treated Milligan said he was 24 personalities different and most of them were peaceful.

Milligan developed this disorder because of abuses received in his childhood at the hands of his father. In 1991 Milligan was acquitted of the charges against him and died of cancer in 2014.

Tom Holland is one of the most famous actors today, among his works stand out ‘spider-man‘, ‘Uncharted‘, ‘The impossible‘, ‘The devil at all hours‘ Y ‘Joined‘.

Below you can see the photos of Tom Holland on the set of ‘The Crowded Room’.





Tom Holland on the set of ‘The Crowded Room’ / Getty Images (Getty Images)





Tom Holland on the set of ‘The Crowded Room’ / Getty Images (Getty Images)





Tom Holland on the set of ‘The Crowded Room’ / Getty Images (Getty Images)