Tom Holland acts and is a success on Netflix: the movie that will not let you sleep

Netflix again generated a stir on its platform with a new proposal. On this occasion, the company has a production acclaimed by film fans. The service to see series and films has a film lasts 2 hours and 18 minutes and that it is a real success: it is about The Devil at All Hours (The Devil All the Timein the United States), which without a doubt it won’t let you sleep.

Of genre crime, drama and suspensethe film released in 2020 is directed by Anthony Fields. Meanwhile, it is carried out by three great stars as Tom Holland, bill skarsgard Y Robert Pattinson. Also, the cast is made up of actors such as Riley Keough, Mia Wasikowska, Jason Clarke, sebastian stan, Haley Bennett, harry melling Y eliza scanlen, among others. It is key to note that It is suitable for people over 16 years old.

What is El Diablo at All Hours about, the Netflix movie that is a success

The Devil at All Hours (The Devil All the Time) is an extremely chilling movie that is based on the novel written by Donald Ray Pollock. According to the authorities of Netflix, the sinister story revolves around “a young man who goes out of his way to protect his family in a town shrouded in corruption and depravity”.

According to what the critics pointed out in IMDBone of the most important places in the world of cinema and entertainment, The Devil at All Hours (The Devil All the Time) has 7.1 points (more than 132,000 people voted), so is highly approved by the public.

The reviews of The Devil at All Hours

