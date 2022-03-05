Tom Holland Addresses Rumor He Bought Luxurious Mansion With Zendaya

Both actors have been in the eye of the media in recent months. This after the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which both starred in and whose professional relationship later became a courtship. And it’s not new for the press to make up stories about Tom Holland and Zendaya like that of a supposed luxurious mansion that both would have acquired.

Now, the actor wanted to address this rumor.

What did Tom Holland say about this supposed mansion that he would have bought with Zendaya?

In the middle of promoting his new movie Uncharted, the 25-year-old actor, in an interview on the Live! with Kelly and Ryan, reacted to a press story about the supposed purchase of a house that he and his partner would have acquired.

“One of my favorite aspects of this job is the way the press will manipulate the truth and publish the most outrageous headlines. It’s crazy,” Tom Holland said.

“Many people called me because I apparently bought a new house in South London, Which is completely false. I didn’t buy a new house. I’m like, ‘Wow, what a surprise. I wonder when I will receive the keys‘”. Said Tom Holland about this fake mansion that he never bought with his partner Zendaya.

It should be noted that this rumor The Sun media invented itwho said that both actors had acquired a property valued at 4 million dollars in London, located in Richmond, southeast of the English capital.

This one has six rooms and they had also said that Tom Holand and Zendaya they had planned to convert some of them into a gym, a hall and a cinema at home. Remodeling that would cost about 335 thousand dollars.

The actor also indicated that “honestly” I didn’t know how this rumor started.

Check out the interview below. made this statement: