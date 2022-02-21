Tom Holland already has a new project in his hands: he will star in “The Crowded Room”

Tom Holland will star in the new AppleTV+ series, “The Crowded Room.” (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Tom Holland, protagonist of Spiderman: no way home (Spider-Man: No Way Home) one of the highest-grossing films in the history of cinema, has several projects in the pipeline. After the one announced by himself, the biopic about the actor and dancer fred astaire, and the recent premiere of Uncharted, a new title was announced where the English actor will be the protagonist. This is the new fiction of AppleTV+, The Crowded Room, series of which Holland will also be the producer.

It is an anthology series made up of 10 episodes that will address different stories of people with mental illnesses who have managed to live their lives successfully. Holland will play a man named Danny Sullivan and will share the poster with amanda seyfried (Mamma mia!), who will be a clinical psychologist named Rya who will have to face one of the toughest cases of her career while trying to find a balance between her profession and her life as a mother of a child.

“Uncharted”, based on the video game, is the latest production from Tom Holland, who will begin filming “The Crowded Room” for Apple TV.

The series was based on the book The Minds of Billy Milliganfrom daniel keys, which recounted the case of an Ohio man accused of raping three women on a college campus, who actually suffered from identity disorder and lived with 24 different personalities in his mind, according to the experts who evaluated him. Milligan was the first United States citizen to be acquitted for this psychiatric diagnosis, setting a precedent in the country’s justice system. Released in 1991, he passed away in 2014.

Amanda Seyfried, remembered for “Mamma Mia!”, accompanies Tom Holland in this project. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Akiva Goldsmann, Oscar winner for Best Adapted Screenplay for A Beautiful Mind (A Beautiful Mind, 2001), is the producer and screenwriter of this series, while the director will be Kornel Mundruczo (fragments of a woman, 2020), who also joins the executive production. The realization of The Crowded Room is scheduled for this year, as well as its premiere.

This project has been going around in Hollywood for a long time. In 2008 he was about to be directed by Joel Schumacher and the names for the main role were big industry players like Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp and Leonardo Dicaprio. Everyone wanted to play Milligan, but the project did not prosper until now, from Apple TV +, it will take shape again with Holland at the helm.

Tom Holland will also produce “The Crowded Room,” which will be written by Akiva Goldsman, the Oscar winner for “A Beautiful Mind.” (Getty Images)

The Crowded Room It is the second collaboration between Apple TV + and Holland, since in 2021 the actor starred in the film Cherryin which he played an addict whose great personal drama caused him a post-traumatic disorder.

