Tom Holland and Chris Pratt will star in the live-action Jak and Daxter movie, according to rumor

if 2023 proved anything with super mario bros movie and series of last of us, is that film and television adaptations can captivate fans of the source material and put a lot of money on the table. With this in mind, it is only natural that more and more companies are strengthening their efforts on these fronts. Looks like Sony will once again try to rock a tape jack and daxter,

Although it is now in the background, jack and daxter One of the most iconic and beloved franchises on PlayStation. It is unknown if he will ever return with any new installments or remakes of classic titles, but it looks like he may return with a film adaptation starring 2 Hollywood stars.

Jak and Daxter is rumored to be coming to the cinema with a movie starring Tom Holland and Chris Pratt

This week, insider MyTimeToShineHello, which has a long history of hits and leaks, revealed on its Twitter account that a live-action film based on the Naughty Dog saga is on the way from director Ruben Fleischer. poison and film unresolved,

Informers tell us the production will star Chris Pratt and Tom Holland, who have worked together before avengers: infinity waMore from R Marvel got included in from Pixar. The actor who brought Star-Lord to life in the MCU is believed to lend his voice to Daxter, while the man behind Spider-Man will play Jak.

Will Tom Holland and Chris Pratt be the protagonists of the alleged Jack and Dexter movie?

In 2022, Ruben Fleischer noted that he was working on an adaptation of jack and daxter, although he did not share more details at the time. These statements come shortly after Tom Holland expressed his desire to participate in a production inspired by the PlayStation franchise.

Although MyTimeToShineHello is a relatively reliable source, we advise to take this information with caution and wait for an official statement from responsible studios. Is this an insider joke? only time will tell. In fact, despite Ruben Fleischer’s statements, Sony has yet to confirm that an adaptation of the game saga is underway.

But tell us what do you think about this news? If this project is real, would you like Chris Pratt and Tom Holland to star in it? Let us read you in the comments.

You can find latest news from here jack and daxter If you visit this page.

