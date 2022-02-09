Tom Holland and Fabio Rovazzi together at the bar in front of the Colosseum

The film dedicated to the Uncharted saga will be released on February 17, which will have among the main stars Tom Holland, an actor now more than known for his role in the latest supereorical films of Marvel and Spider-Man, including Spider-Man. : Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home, and stars as Nathan Drake.

While we will therefore have to wait several more days to be able to watch the film dedicated to one of the most popular PlayStation videogame sagas, Tom Holland he is in the meantime in Rome to promote the film’s theatrical release, alongside co-star Mark Wahlberg, who will play Sully. This “inspection” of the Italian capital was not ignored by the fans, who flocked to the streets of Rome in search of the fascinating celebrity.

However, among them there is also another rather well-known figure in Italy: Fabio Rovazzi. He is in fact staying overnight in a hotel overlooking the Ludus Magnus, and apparently he had the opportunity tomeet the star of Hollywood cinema. What followed was obviously the publication on social networks of a photo between the two, which thus predictably sent users into raptures on social networks.

Fabio Rovazzi and Tom Holland in the shadow of the Colosseum

It is not the first time that Fabio Rovazzi is in meet important figures of the cinema: after having had the opportunity to meet Will Smith, at the beginning of 2020 he also met in Los Angeles with the actor Robert Downey Jr, known in popular culture for his role in Iron Man. Rovazzi had thus interviewed the actor, posing as an Italian journalist interested in the film in which the actor would appear.

It will therefore be because of his luck, or because of the sympathy he is able to arouse, but it seems that his ability to meet and interact with celebrities has once again paid off: on Fabio Rovazzi’s Instagram profile, in fact, it just came out a photo of him together with the actor Tom Holland, sitting near the Colosseum, intent on having some food and drink on the veranda of a bar.

The photo was published without entering any explanation or motivation, but only with a description that states: “Next time carbonara bro”, tagging Tom Holland’s profile. Furthermore, all this takes place only a few days after a similar story with Orietta Berti, which took place during the San Remo Festival.