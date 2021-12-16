Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are Nathan and Sully in the new official poster of the film

Sony Pictures Italia has surprisingly released the first official poster of Uncharted, Ruben Fleischer’s film based on the Naughty Dog video game series of the same name. The poster shows the protagonist Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and his companion in adventures Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) in search of treasures, and confirms the release date in Italian cinemas, which is February 17, 2022.

Despite being based on the action-adventure video game series created by Amy Henning, the Uncharted will tell a completely original story, centered on the origins of Nathan Drake. Tom Holland is one of the most popular actors of the moment and his success is set to increase over the next few months with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, so it is clear why Sony and Columbia Pictures have pushed for the creation of an unedited story that everyone can understand.

The poster below shows Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan together, in what appears to be a ship graveyard. At the moment we only know that the two will be looking for a great treasure, and that during the adventure they will have to clash with a mysterious antagonist played by Antonio Banderas.