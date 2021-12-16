News

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are Nathan and Sully in the new official poster of the film

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read

Sony Pictures Italia has surprisingly released the first official poster of Uncharted, Ruben Fleischer’s film based on the Naughty Dog video game series of the same name. The poster shows the protagonist Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and his companion in adventures Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) in search of treasures, and confirms the release date in Italian cinemas, which is February 17, 2022.

Despite being based on the action-adventure video game series created by Amy Henning, the Uncharted will tell a completely original story, centered on the origins of Nathan Drake. Tom Holland is one of the most popular actors of the moment and his success is set to increase over the next few months with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, so it is clear why Sony and Columbia Pictures have pushed for the creation of an unedited story that everyone can understand.

The poster below shows Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan together, in what appears to be a ship graveyard. At the moment we only know that the two will be looking for a great treasure, and that during the adventure they will have to clash with a mysterious antagonist played by Antonio Banderas.


Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins surprises fans, she did it secretly

September 8, 2021

A Black Period Begins For The Crypto World. Could Ethereum Plunge To $ 1,727?

September 28, 2021

“I tell of when I used to go out to get drunk in pubs”

November 2, 2021

on November 16, 2001, the first film of the saga about JK Rowling’s novels was released

November 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button