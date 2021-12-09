Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in a new photo from the film

A new official image of Uncharted, film inspired by the video game saga of the same name, with Tom Holland hero. The Spider-Man interpreter will play the role of Nathan Drake in the movie Uncharted, the intelligent-mouthed adventurer loved by all; Mark Wahlberg he will play his mentor and friend Victor Sullivan. The cast of the film will also be present Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali And Tati Gabrielle. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, The film will not be the transposition of any chapter of the saga, but it will tell an unprecedented adventure with a young Nathan Drake played by Holland himself. Uncharted will be the first project of the Playstation Productions, a Sony label created to develop the film adaptations of their video games. The film is expected in cinemas on February 18, 2022; here is the new image of the film.

Uncharted: a new image from the film with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series, Uncharted introduces the crafty young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) to audiences in his first treasure hunt adventure with witty partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). . In an epic action-packed adventure that spans the entire world, the two protagonists set out on a perilous search for the “greatest treasure ever found”, chasing clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-missing brother.

Rafe Judkins, screenwriter of the TV series Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, is committed to the script of the film. He is helped by Art Marcum And Matt Holloway, who have already collaborated on films such as Iron Man, Men in Black: International. Recall that the Unchartedin the past, Joe Carnahan, David Guggenheim, Eric Warren Singer, Jonathan Rosenberg and Mark Walker have worked. The latest version of the script is by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Rafe Judkins. The directors involved in the film’s long and troubled development so far have been David O. Russell, Neil Burger, Seth Gordon and Shawn Levy, as well as Dan Trachtenberg.