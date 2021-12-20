Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the official Uncharted • Universal Movies poster

While the Americans are eagerly awaiting the theatrical release of Spider-Man: No Way Home (with us already today at the cinema), the Sony took advantage of this to release the poster for Uncharted, another highly anticipated film with Tom Holland hero.

In full videogame style, it is very reminiscent of the colors and scenery of the game, the poster puts one next to the other Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg, the two protagonists of the film directed by Ruben Fleischer, and arriving at the cinema starting next February. Here is the poster below.

UNCHARTED

PRODUCTION: The script passed into the hands of Joe Carnahan, David Guggenheim and Eric Warren Singer. The latest draft was signed by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Rafe Judkins. The management is by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland – Venom). CAST: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle. DISTRIBUTION: In February 2022 in Italian cinemas, on February 18 in the US.

PLOT: Uncharted is the video game series developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 that has sold nearly 42 million copies globally. The latest video game released (without taking into account the two spin-pff two spin-offs The golden abyss and The lost legacy) is Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.