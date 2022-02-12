Tom Holland and Neil Druckmann talk to us about the challenges of Uncharted

The release of Unchartedthe film adaptation of the famous video game of Naughty Dog (get it on Amazon!), is scheduled for February 18th. Neil Druckmann by Naughty Dog e Tom Hollandwho plays Nathan Drake in the film, met before the debut date. The two discussed what it means to bring a video game to the screen, the difficulties they found and more.

The challenges of Uncharted according to Tom Holland and Neil Druckmann

Tom Holland and Neil Druckmann talked about the film adaptation of Uncharted and what were the difficulties they encountered.

Tom Holland will play Drake in the Uncharted movie.

For Tom Holland the biggest problem was giving life to a film based on an already highly cinematic video game. According to the actor, video games provided a great starting point, but the problematic part was recreating the essencetheir heart, thus re-proposing in the film the emotions born from the video game.

The actor, when Druckmann asked him if the new Nathan Drake was nervous when he met Nolan North, who played the character in the games of Uncharted he has declared:

“Actually I was, you know. I was a huge fan of the games, and he has such a distinct voice. And the coolest thing for me is that he has been so supportive of me accepting my new ideas to give a new one interpretation to Nathan Drake. “

Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland star in Columbia Pictures’ UNCHARTED.

According to Neil Druckmann, one of the great challenges arose from the need to make Nathan Drake “human”, in stark contrast to the heroes of classic action films. While he stated that he appreciated the way Nathan’s origins were toldstarting from his experience as a young barista.

Watch the video below:

About Uncharted

Uncharted is a 2022 film directed by Ruben Fleischer. The film, with protagonists Tom HollandMark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas, is the film adaptation of the video game series of the same name, to which it serves as a prequel.

new Uncharted trailer

While drawing strong inspiration from the videogame saga, as demonstrated in one of the many clips posted on the net, Uncharted it will not slavishly follow the plot of videogames, but will tell a completely original story.

This is the synopsis: