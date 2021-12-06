Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. return to appear together in a video after Avengers: Endgame

Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. appeared together again on video for a charity cause. It was from Avengers: Endgame that the super duo was not seen again.

It was from the days of Avengers: Endgame that Tom Holland And Robert Downey Jr. did not appear together in a video, and it all happened during the Venture Into Cures EB Research Fundraiser: in the middle of the event Tom Holland was called by his friend Robert Downey Jr. Together they supported a charity cause concerning Epidermolysis bullosa .

Here is the video in which Tom Holland is contacted by Robert Downey Jr., proposing the duo of the Marvel Cinematic Universe formed by Spider-Man and Iron Man.

The same Spider-Man interpreter stated regarding Epidermolysis bullosa:

I have never seen stories of courage and resilience comparable to those of people struggling with Epidermolysis bullosa. I play a superhero in movies, but the real superheroes are these families and these kids. They struggle with adversity every day, and try to look to the future. We must help them push forward the cause of finding a cure for Epidermolysis bullosa, and other rare diseases.

Recall that Tom Holland will return to play the role of Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Marvel Cinematic Universe feature film that will arrive in Italian cinemas on December 15th.



