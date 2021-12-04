Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr reunited for the first time since Endgame

The actors who played respectively Peter Parker/Spider-Man And Tony Stark/Iron Man in the MCU they have always had a good feeling even in real life. Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. reunited on camera for the first time since Avengers: Endgame.

When Marvel Studios and Sony began their partnership with Spider-Man in 2015, Holland’s version of the web launcher debuted in the MCU via Captain America: Civil War.

Stark recruited the young hero into the Team Iron Man in the midst of his conflict with Captain America (Chris Evans) on the Sokovia Accords. Since then, the couple have developed a mentor-student relationship that has ultimately become more personal over time. But it all ended when the brilliant billionaire met his death in Avengers: Endgame.

Of course, not everyone is thrilled with their couple’s closeness – some critics think that Spider-Man doesn’t need a mentor since he’s a lone hero. But for the most part, theirs is one of the best partnerships in the MCU. Given their characters’ relationship on the big screen, not to mention their obvious chemistry, Downey and Holland have become good friends as well.

But between the pandemic and the end of Iron Man in the MCU, they haven’t been spotted together since Avengers: Endgame, until now. During the Dutch presentation of the Venture Into Cures EB Research Fundraiser event, the actor received a surprising phone call from Downey.

The couple had some fun, which was hilarious to watch. This happened at the same time that director Joe Russo commented that Holland is replacing Downey in the MCU, which is a fascinating coincidence. This was actually all planned out in advance, but we didn’t want to suspend your disbelief.

Like Spider-Man in the MCU, Holland sees Downey as a mentor to him. But in this particular scene, they seem more like friends reuniting after being separated for so long.

It’s also fascinating to see Downey act like again Tony Stark while effortlessly explaining what epidermolysis bullosa is. Since retiring from his superhero role, Downey appeared to have actively separated from the MCU. So it’s really special to see him act like again Tony Stark.

If you are true fan of Spider-man and of the MCU in general you can’t miss this one news.

Source: Screen Rant