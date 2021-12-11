Tom Holland and the failed audition for Star Wars: “I laughed out loud”

During his participation in the latest episode of Hot Ones, Tom Holland he recounted the failed hearing for Star Wars – presumably The Force Awakens in 2015 – due to his uncontrolled laughter during audition.

While chatting with Hot Ones’ Sean Evans, Tom Holland recounted a funny anecdote that cost him his role in a movie in the Star Wars franchise – allegedly The Force Awakens. In fact, during the audition, Spider-Man’s face started laughing uncontrollably in front of the actress who was reading the lines of an android.

Tom Holland said: “I just remember thinking, ‘Oh my God, how is this actress going to read the lines from the robot in front of me without making a fool of herself?’ I don’t remember what my line was, I probably had to say: ‘Let’s go back to the Falcon!’ And this actress – blessed be she – sat and said, ‘Beep-beep-boop-boop …’ “.

After the first attempt, Holland laughed but, despite this, he tried again to get serious and put himself in his role. The actor continued: “I remember asking her, ‘Tell me you’re not going to do those lines again …’. And she said, ‘Well, yes, the robot is part of the scene, it’s the character.’ laugh … Really, I couldn’t stop laughing “.

In reality though, Tom Holland argues that’s not why he didn’t land the role in the Star Wars franchise. The actor revealed: “I think John Boyega was just better than me for the role”, he said. While the star hasn’t entered the Star Wars universe, she is obviously part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to her role as Peter Parker / Spider-Man.

As reported by PEOPLE, Holland said he was a huge Marvel fan and said: “When Black Panther was going out, Robert Downey Jr. was shooting Doctor Dolittle in London, and he was staying down the street where I live. He invited us to a screening of Black Panther at his house. Even my brother even showed me the original helmet. by Iron Man. Robert gave it to him! “.

Finally, Tom Holland commented: “For me, the role of Spider-Man is really special because it allowed me to become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Too bad I only entered it really late. That souvenir, which comes from the first film in the franchise, marks the birth of this incredible movie. world that Kevin Feige and Marvel have created, along with Downey and Favreau. To have something of that movie is a great honor. “.

As for his upcoming sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home, which hits theaters December 15, Holland couldn’t contain his enthusiasm for the project and his character and stated: “It’s the best Spider-Man movie that’s ever been made. It’s so fun and exciting, it’s thrilling, it’s felt. It has been such an honor to play Spider-Man all this time, and to get to this point. Honestly, for it means a lot to me “.