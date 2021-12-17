Tom Holland and Zendaya against prejudice about height differences

Are they, Tom Holland And Zendaya, the most talked about couple of the moment. Protagonists, both, of Spider-Man: No Way Home (in theaters from December 15), the two actors came out as a couple even in life recently, last November.

Just the release of the film coincided with their first red carpets together, and the inevitable pink gossip comments. Among these, there was no lack of jokes that have nothing to do with romanticism but rather have to do with an obsolete cliché, which concerns a physical detail, specifically the height difference. In the couple formed by Tom Holland and Zendaya, in fact, the actress is taller than her partner. He, Spider-Man, is 1.72 meters tall, she, MJ, 1.77 meters. It’s only five centimeters of difference – barely visible in the romantic scenes of the film and certainly accentuated on the red carpet also for the heels worn by Zendaya – but that was enough to trigger comments on the fact that she is taller than him.

Tom Holland and Zendaya at Comic-con 2016 Albert L. Ortega

The two actors had to learn with irony the phantom question of the “inverted” height difference compared to the stereotype in which it is the man who must be taller than the woman. He thought about it Zendaya to dismiss the issue, then adding a joke about the mother to close the conversation.

“It’s a stupid prejudice. My mother is also taller than my father. My mother is taller than anyone “

He echoed her Tom Holland, which overturned the “extraordinary” context (of a man shorter than a woman) bringing him to normal: “I remember when we did the screen-tests for Spider-Man, no girl was shorter than me!”.

For the actor, who in a couple of months (February 2022) will be back in the cinema in the film Uncharted, alongside Mark Wahlberg, height has long been a thorny issue, as he also recounted in the interview on GQ (on newsstands). He was so obsessed with wearing heel lifts inside his shoes, until he realized there was no point in investing energy focusing on a feature of his body that he couldn’t control: “I can’t do anything about my height. I can put on more muscle ».